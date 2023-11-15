Fire as a pathway to the sacred - Wednesday at St. Dunstan's

Wednesday, November 15, 2023


On Wednesday, November 15, 2023 from 6:45 to 8:00pm, the St. Dunstan’s Prayer Lab will offer an experience of fire as a pathway to the sacred. 

Throughout history fire has evoked a sense of mystery and wonder. St. Francis of Assisi spoke of the element of fire as an expression of the sacred. 

With candles, a fireplace, warm cocoa, and prayers, we will engage all our senses as we encounter the sacred through mystery and wonder of fire.

St. Dunstan's is located at 722 N 145th, Shoreline WA 98133


