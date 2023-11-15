North City Cooperative Preschool family sale November 18, 2023
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
North City Cooperative Preschool is holding its first-ever huge family sale on Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 9am to 1pm inside Prince of Peace Lutheran Church 14514 20th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155.
The proceeds will go back into benefitting the preschool and its commitment to serving and educating our community.
We will have tons of good quality clothes (kid and adult), toys, winter gear, baby items and more! Items will be priced to sell so don’t miss this opportunity to grab some great deals!
