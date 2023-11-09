Shoreline City Councilmember Laura Mork awarded Certificate of Municipal Leadership

Roles, responsibilities, and legal requirements Public sector resource management Community planning and development Effective local leadership Diversity, equity, and inclusion





Prior to being elected to the City Council, Mork served on the Shoreline Planning Commission from 2013 to 2021. There she worked on many community issues, including affordable housing, spaces for neighborhood businesses, and new construction around our two light rail stations.





Her contributions helped the City earn an award for its Deep Green Incentive Program for sustainable construction projects and obtain Salmon-Safe certification for City programs that promote habitat protection.









Mork’s external committee assignments include the King County-Cities Climate Collaboration; the National League of Cities Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee; and the Sound Cities Association’s Solid Waste Advisory Committee.



AWC’s Certificate of Municipal Leadership program recognizes city and town elected officials for accomplishing training in five core areas:Mork completed more than 30 hours of training to earn this distinction.Mork was elected to City Council in 2021. Her term expires December 31, 2025.