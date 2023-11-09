Decluttering Using the Kon Marie Method (Part 1)
Thursday, November 9, 2023
Online / virtual
Tuesday, November 14, 6-7pm
Identify your ideal lifestyle! Learn with Natalie Vanderpump the principles and steps for organizing clothing. Get practical tips and transformative insights.
You will be emailed a link no later than one hour before the program start time. If you do not see an email, check your Junk or Spam folder.
Attend one or all:
- (Part 1) November 14: Decluttering Using the Kon Marie Method
- (Part 2) December 13: Decluttering Books and Papers
- (Part 3) January 9: Decluttering Your Home-Komono and Sentimental Items
