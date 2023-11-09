Decluttering clothing - Part I



Decluttering Using the Kon Marie Method (Part 1)

Online / virtual

Tuesday, November 14, 6-7pm





Attend one or all:

(Part 1) November 14: Decluttering Using the Kon Marie Method

(Part 2) December 13: Decluttering Books and Papers

(Part 3) January 9: Decluttering Your Home-Komono and Sentimental Items



Identify your ideal lifestyle! Learn with Natalie Vanderpump the principles and steps for organizing clothing. Get practical tips and transformative insights.