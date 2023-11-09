Decluttering Using the Kon Marie Method (Part 1)

Thursday, November 9, 2023

Decluttering clothing - Part I


Decluttering Using the Kon Marie Method (Part 1) 
Online / virtual
Tuesday, November 14, 6-7pm

Identify your ideal lifestyle! Learn with Natalie Vanderpump the principles and steps for organizing clothing. Get practical tips and transformative insights.

Please register here

You will be emailed a link no later than one hour before the program start time. If you do not see an email, check your Junk or Spam folder.

Attend one or all:
  • (Part 1) November 14: Decluttering Using the Kon Marie Method
  • (Part 2) December 13: Decluttering Books and Papers
  • (Part 3) January 9: Decluttering Your Home-Komono and Sentimental Items

Posted by DKH at 1:00 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  