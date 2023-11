Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North

Saturday, November 11, 2023 from 9:30am - 12:30pm

On November 11th, from 9:30-12:30, the Washington Native Plant Urban Forest Stewards will be hosting a community work party, at Twin Ponds North.We meet on the far NW side of the park, along 155th street, west of the parking lot Bring gloves, hand pruners, water, and a snack. We will have tools on site to help with the projects.Please share this invitation with others, and if you have any questions, please contact us at northtwinpondsrestoration@gmail.com We Welcome Everyone!