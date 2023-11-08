Lake Forest Park residents can still order locking mail boxes through the city
Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Locking Mailbox Program, there is still time to reserve one for your home!
Who Can Participate?
Property owners of single-family residential units (including duplexes and triplexes) are eligible to participate in the program.
Tenants may also participate with written permission from their landlord (necessary as the mailbox will be owned by the property owner).
The Mail Boss 7500 Mail Manager Pro in black has been selected for the program based on durability, security, product warranty, and price.
Mailboxes are available on a first-come, first-served basis and limited to one mailbox per addressed residence within the City of Lake Forest Park.
What are the Program Details?
Property owners may sign up for the program by submitting a completed application, including payment, to City Hall. Applications are available here or in-person at City Hall.
What are the Program Details?
Property owners may sign up for the program by submitting a completed application, including payment, to City Hall. Applications are available here or in-person at City Hall.
The Mail Boss 7500 Mail Manager Pro in black has been selected for the program based on durability, security, product warranty, and price.
The mailbox cost is $121.44 (includes shipping and tax) which is significantly lower than the retail cost of $160. Payments can be made to City of LFP by cash, card*, or check (*additional service fee applies).
Who Can I Contact if I Have Questions?
For questions regarding the program or assistance filling out the application, contact City Hall at 206-368-5440.
Who Can I Contact if I Have Questions?
For questions regarding the program or assistance filling out the application, contact City Hall at 206-368-5440.
0 comments:
Post a Comment