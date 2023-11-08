Lake Forest Park residents can still order locking mail boxes through the city









What are the Program Details?

Property owners may sign up for the program by submitting a completed application, including payment, to City Hall. Applications are available here or in-person at City Hall.

Mailboxes are available on a first-come, first-served basis and limited to one mailbox per addressed residence within the City of Lake Forest Park.









The Mail Boss 7500 Mail Manager Pro in black has been selected for the program based on durability, security, product warranty, and price.

A mailbox will be reserved upon receipt of a completed application and payment. Once the city has received enough applications, a bulk order is placed. When we receive the mailboxes, you will be contacted to pick yours up.





The mailbox cost is $121.44 (includes shipping and tax) which is significantly lower than the retail cost of $160. Payments can be made to City of LFP by cash, card*, or check (*additional service fee applies).



Who Can I Contact if I Have Questions?

For questions regarding the program or assistance filling out the application, contact City Hall at 206-368-5440.







Tenants may also participate with written permission from their landlord (necessary as the mailbox will be owned by the property owner).