Election results: Day 2 November 8, 2023

By Diane Hettrick





Their work was delayed when an envelope containing what turned out to be fentanyl was delivered to the offices and the area was evacuated for three hours.





The Spokane, Pierce, and Skagit county elections offices also received envelopes with fentanyl.



Narrowing in on the races not clearly decided in the first count, we have:



Shoreline Council Pos 4:

Challenger Ademasu continues a narrow lead over incumbent McConnell.

Doris McConnell, incumbent 3,581 votes

Annette Ademasu, challenger 3,956 votes

Lake Forest Park

Mayor: Tom French appears well on his way toward being the next Mayor of Lake Forest Park. He has twice the number of votes as incumbent Jeff Johnson, representing 68% of the vote. Tom French 1,979

Jeff Johnson 980 Council Pos 6: Goode continues her lead over Angelis for an open seat on the council

Paula Goode 1583

Stephanie Angelis 1344

Kenmore city council

Pos 1: Incumbent Melanie O'Cain continued to lead challenger Kara Macias

Pos 3: In the only open seat, Valerie Sasson is pulling ahead of Josh Kurchinka

Pos 5: Long-time incumbent David Baker maintains his narrow lead over challenger Jon Culver

Pos 7: Challenger Nathan Loutsis slightly increased his lead over incumbent Corina Phfeil by 168 votes

Special district elections



Shoreline Fire Department

√ Commissioner Pos 1: Barb Sullivan, incumbent, has 64% of the vote



√ Commissioner Pos 3:Bruce Gardiner, incumbent, 65% of the vote





King county elections released the second day results at 4pm on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.