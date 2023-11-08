Election results: Day 2 November 8, 2023
Wednesday, November 8, 2023
King county elections released the second day results at 4pm on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.
Their work was delayed when an envelope containing what turned out to be fentanyl was delivered to the offices and the area was evacuated for three hours.
The Spokane, Pierce, and Skagit county elections offices also received envelopes with fentanyl.
Narrowing in on the races not clearly decided in the first count, we have:
Shoreline Council Pos 4:
Challenger Ademasu continues a narrow lead over incumbent McConnell.
- Doris McConnell, incumbent 3,581 votes
- Annette Ademasu, challenger 3,956 votes
Lake Forest Park
- Mayor:
Tom French appears well on his way toward being the next Mayor of Lake Forest Park. He has twice the number of votes as incumbent Jeff Johnson, representing 68% of the vote.
- Tom French 1,979
- Jeff Johnson 980
- Council Pos 6:
- Paula Goode 1583
- Stephanie Angelis 1344
Kenmore city council
- Pos 1: Incumbent Melanie O'Cain continued to lead challenger Kara Macias
- Pos 3: In the only open seat, Valerie Sasson is pulling ahead of Josh Kurchinka
- Pos 5: Long-time incumbent David Baker maintains his narrow lead over challenger Jon Culver
- Pos 7: Challenger Nathan Loutsis slightly increased his lead over incumbent Corina Phfeil by 168 votes
Special district elections
Shoreline Fire Department
√ Commissioner Pos 1: Barb Sullivan, incumbent, has 64% of the vote
Northshore Utility District
√ Commissioner Pos 3:Bruce Gardiner, incumbent, 65% of the vote
√ Commissioner Pos 3:Bruce Gardiner, incumbent, 65% of the vote
0 comments:
Post a Comment