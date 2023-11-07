Shorecrest swim team #1 in WIAA District 1 swim finals

The Shorecrest 200 yard freestyle relay team was seeded #1 and won, coming in first out of 16 teams competing at the District meet at Snohomish November 1-4, 2023.





Swimming the 200 yard were Miranda Thompson, Owan Fralick, Anna Bendiksen, and Quinn Whorley.





Swimming in the 400 yard freestyle and coming in 3rd out of 15 teams: Anna Bendiksen, Hazel Anderson, Aila Howson, Jaclyn Delparine.









As a whole, the Shorecrest team led the pack, racking up the highest score in the competition, to become District 1 champions, cheered on by family and friends.





Both #1 Shorecrest and #2 Shorewood move on to the state competition next Friday and Saturday, November 10-11, 2023 at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way WA.



