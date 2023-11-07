Shorecrest swim team #1 in WIAA District 1 swim finals

Tuesday, November 7, 2023

 

The Shorecrest 200 yard freestyle relay team was seeded #1 and won, coming in first out of 16 teams competing at the District meet at Snohomish November 1-4, 2023. 

Swimming the 200 yard were Miranda Thompson, Owan Fralick, Anna Bendiksen, and Quinn Whorley.


Swimming in the 400 yard freestyle and coming in 3rd out of 15 teams: Anna Bendiksen, Hazel Anderson, Aila Howson, Jaclyn Delparine.


As a whole, the Shorecrest team led the pack, racking up the highest score in the competition, to become District 1 champions, cheered on by family and friends.

Both #1 Shorecrest and #2 Shorewood move on to the state competition next Friday and Saturday, November 10-11, 2023 at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way WA.

Posted by DKH at 1:42 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  