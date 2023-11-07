Food Drive November 18, 2023 to benefit Shoreline Hopelink

Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Take donations to the Richmond Beach Congregational UCC 

Join us in feeding our community by donating food Saturday November 18, 2023 from 11am -1pm.

Donations will be collected in the upper church parking lot of Richmond Beach Congregational Church, 1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline WA 98177.

All donations gratefully accepted with particular requests for:
  • Canned fish
  • Shelf stable milk
  • Baby formula
  • Rice (esp jasmine, basmati)
  • Tortillas (wheat or corn)
  • Tomato sauce and paste

