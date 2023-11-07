Food Drive November 18, 2023 to benefit Shoreline Hopelink
Tuesday, November 7, 2023
|Take donations to the Richmond Beach Congregational UCC
Join us in feeding our community by donating food Saturday November 18, 2023 from 11am -1pm.
Donations will be collected in the upper church parking lot of Richmond Beach Congregational Church, 1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline WA 98177.
All donations gratefully accepted with particular requests for:
- Canned fish
- Shelf stable milk
- Baby formula
- Rice (esp jasmine, basmati)
- Tortillas (wheat or corn)
- Tomato sauce and paste
