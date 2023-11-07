Are there bears in the woods?

Shredded bark

By Bruce Amundson









I am not posting this to frighten residents. Bears rarely endanger humans. But what is remarkable about our current experience is that two visits within a few weeks suggests that a bear would seem to be “resident” in our local forested areas rather than just passing through our reserve (as happened a few years ago when a bear was tracked for days moving east across north Seattle and Shoreline).It’s pretty exciting to have these animals in our domain in addition to the wide variety of wildlife that also calls Shoreline home.If you have noted any evidence of bear activity, we’d appreciate hearing from you

Our home is on the lower level of Blue Heron Reserve in Innis Arden. During the first two weeks in October when we were on vacation we returned to find three young pine and fir trees ravished - claw scrapings on trunks and branches, 1/2 to 3/4 inch branches were broken off and branches were shredded.