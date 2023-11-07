A room full of colorful activities and swirling dancers - Dia de los Muertos in Shoreline

ShoreLake Arts and the City of Shoreline celebrated Dia de los Muertos at the Spartan Gym on Thursday, November 2, 2023.







The traditional Ofrenda with remembrances of relatives who have passed on was displayed against a wall. The traditional Ofrenda with remembrances of relatives who have passed on was displayed against a wall.

Half of the Spartan Gym was filled with long tables covered in bright paper. And every table had a colorful craft project just waiting to be glued or assembled.





Volunteers worked with children, who were giddy with delight.















A face painting station offered personal decorations to attendees and a food truck had dinner selections. A face painting station offered personal decorations to attendees and a food truck had dinner selections.

And then the dancers came in.





The youngest dancers and the junior troupe were delightful to watch.





The colorful projects were irresistibleSwirling skirts, joyful music, bright colors. They were a party unto themselves.Music, colorful dresses, dance performances. It was a delightful party atmosphere.









Adults were welcome to try the craft of their choice - this table had the makings of paper flowers.