Election results: first count November 7, 2023
Tuesday, November 7, 2023
By Diane Hettrick
King county elections released the first results at 8:15pm on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. 20% of the ballots have been counted.
Many of the races are over - many positions with incumbents had no challengers. So let's run down the list:
√ Assessor: John Wilson - incumbent, no challenger
√ Director of Elections: Julie Wise - incumbent, challenger's platform was that elections were tampered with
√ Judges: incumbents, no challengers
√ Port of Seattle Pos 2: Sam Cho - incumbent, no challenger
√ Port of Seattle Pos 5: Fred Fellerman, incumbent with 71% of the vote
√ Shoreline Council Pos 2: Keith Scully, incumbent, no challenger
√ Shoreline Council Pos 6: Betsy Robertson, incumbent, no challenger
- Shoreline Council Pos 4:
- Doris McConnell, incumbent 3,410 votes
- Annette Ademasu, challenger 3,740 votes
Lake Forest Park has some interesting results for a first count. We'll see how it plays out over the next few days. With 24% of the ballots counted:
- Mayor: Recently retired Deputy Mayor Tom French has a commanding lead over incumbent Jeff Johnson with 67% of the vote.
- √ Council Pos 2: Incumbent Lorri Bodi did voters the courtesy of running a full campaign, even though she had no challengers.
- √ Council Pos 4: This open seat has Ellyn Saunders with 2,034 votes to Nigel Keiffer's 371.
- Council Pos 6: Paula Goode leads Stephanie Angelis by 191 votes.
Town of Woodway (Snohomish County): Three incumbent town councilmembers ran unopposed:
- √ John Brock, James Willett, Elizabeth Mitchell
Kenmore has four city council seats on the ballot. Only one seat is open and all incumbents have challengers.
- Pos 1: Incumbent Melanie O'Cain has 59% of the vote against challenger Kara Macias
- Pos 3: In the only open seat, Valerie Sassoon leads Josh Kurchinka by 288 votes
- Pos 5: Long-time incumbent David Baker leads challenger Jon Culver by 115 votes
- Pos 7: Challenger Nathan Loutsis leads incumbent Corina Phfeil by 168 votes
Special district elections
Northshore Fire Board of Commissioners (King County Fire Protection District 16)
- √ Eric Adman, incumbent, no challengers
Shoreline Fire Department,
- Commissioner Pos 1: Barb Sullivan, incumbent, leads challenger Larry Hadland
- √ Commissioner Position No. 4, David M. Harris, incumbent, no challengers
Lake Forest Park Water District
- √ Commissioner Pos No. 1: David A. Hammond, incumbent, no challengers
North City Water District
- √ Commissioner Pos 1: Ronald F. (Ron) Ricker, incumbent, no challengers
Highlands Sewer District
- √ Commissioner Pos 1: L. David Hanower, incumbent, no challengers
Northshore Utility District
- √ Commissioner Pos 1: Trudy C. Rolla, incumbent, no challengers
- √ Commissioner Pos 5: Suzanne Greathouse, incumbent, no challengers
- Commissioner Pos 3:
- Bruce Gardiner, incumbent 64% of the vote
- Steve Hamilton, challenger 34%
0 comments:
Post a Comment