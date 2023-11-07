Election results: first count November 7, 2023

By Diane Hettrick

King county elections released the first results at 8:15pm on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. 20% of the ballots have been counted.





Many of the races are over - many positions with incumbents had no challengers. So let's run down the list:





√ Assessor: John Wilson - incumbent, no challenger

√ Director of Elections: Julie Wise - incumbent, challenger's platform was that elections were tampered with

√ Judges: incumbents, no challengers

√ Port of Seattle Pos 2: Sam Cho - incumbent, no challenger

√ Port of Seattle Pos 5: Fred Fellerman, incumbent with 71% of the vote





√ Shoreline Council Pos 2: Keith Scully, incumbent, no challenger

√ Shoreline Council Pos 6: Betsy Robertson, incumbent, no challenger

- Shoreline Council Pos 4: