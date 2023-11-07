Election results: first count November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023

By Diane Hettrick

King county elections released the first results at 8:15pm on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. 20% of the ballots have been counted.

Many of the races are over - many positions with incumbents had no challengers. So let's run down the list:

√ Assessor: John Wilson - incumbent, no challenger 
√ Director of Elections: Julie Wise - incumbent, challenger's platform was that elections were tampered with
√ Judges: incumbents, no challengers
√ Port of Seattle Pos 2: Sam Cho - incumbent, no challenger
√ Port of Seattle Pos 5: Fred Fellerman, incumbent with 71% of the vote

√ Shoreline Council Pos 2: Keith Scully, incumbent, no challenger
√ Shoreline Council Pos 6: Betsy Robertson, incumbent, no challenger
- Shoreline Council Pos 4: 
  • Doris McConnell, incumbent 3,410 votes
  • Annette Ademasu, challenger 3,740 votes
Lake Forest Park has some interesting results for a first count. We'll see how it plays out over the next few days. With 24% of the ballots counted:
  • Mayor: Recently retired Deputy Mayor Tom French has a commanding lead over incumbent Jeff Johnson with 67% of the vote.
  • √  Council Pos 2: Incumbent Lorri Bodi did voters the courtesy of running a full campaign, even though she had no challengers.
  • √  Council Pos 4: This open seat has Ellyn Saunders with 2,034 votes to Nigel Keiffer's 371.
  • Council Pos 6: Paula Goode leads Stephanie Angelis by 191 votes.
Town of Woodway (Snohomish County): Three incumbent town councilmembers ran unopposed:
  • √  John Brock, James Willett, Elizabeth Mitchell
Kenmore has four city council seats on the ballot. Only one seat is open and all incumbents have challengers.
  • Pos 1: Incumbent Melanie O'Cain has 59% of the vote against challenger Kara Macias
  • Pos 3: In the only open seat, Valerie Sassoon leads Josh Kurchinka by 288 votes
  • Pos 5: Long-time incumbent David Baker leads challenger Jon Culver by 115 votes
  • Pos 7: Challenger Nathan Loutsis leads incumbent Corina Phfeil by 168 votes
Special district elections

Northshore Fire Board of Commissioners (King County Fire Protection District 16)
  • √  Eric Adman, incumbent, no challengers
Shoreline Fire Department
  • Commissioner Pos 1: Barb Sullivan, incumbent, leads challenger Larry Hadland
  • √  Commissioner Position No. 4, David M. Harris, incumbent, no challengers
Lake Forest Park Water District 
  • √  Commissioner Pos No. 1: David A. Hammond, incumbent, no challengers
North City Water District
  • √  Commissioner Pos 1: Ronald F. (Ron) Ricker, incumbent, no challengers
Highlands Sewer District 
  • √  Commissioner Pos 1: L. David Hanower, incumbent, no challengers
Northshore Utility District
  • √ Commissioner Pos 1: Trudy C. Rolla, incumbent, no challengers
  • √  Commissioner Pos 5: Suzanne Greathouse, incumbent, no challengers
  • Commissioner Pos 3:
    • Bruce Gardiner, incumbent 64% of the vote
    • Steve Hamilton, challenger 34%

