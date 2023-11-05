Sew Thoughtful Sews Backpacks
Sunday, November 5, 2023
|Cedar Valley Grange
Cocoon House is located in Everett. They provide housing for 40 residents, teens through 24 years and an outreach program making available basic resources to street youth.
They also meet the needs of young people in their drop-in center. The backpacks help the youth manage their possessions.
We will meet from 10am to 2pm at the Cedar Valley Grange in Lynnwood, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036 on Friday. November 17, 2023.
Kits will be provided. Bring your sewing machine and accessories, lunch and beverage.
