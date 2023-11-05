Research paper by Shoreline chiropractor published in Journal of Clinical Medicine

He is an Instructor for and Advanced Certified in the Chiropractic Biophysics (CBP) Technique.





He is a past president of the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, sits on the Board of Directors for CBP Nonprofit Research group, and is a member of the Washington State Chiropractic Association and the International Chiropractic Associations.



Dr. Norton's latest research paper was recently published in JCM (Journal of Clinical Medicine, a Q1 Journal, top 25% impact factor for all journals in its field.



Positive Outcomes Following Cervical Acceleration-Deceleration (CAD) Injury Using Chiropractic BioPhysics® Methods: A Pre-Auto Injury and Post-Auto Injury Case Series. Norton, T.C.; Oakley, P.A.; Haas, J.W.; Harrison, D.E. P. J. Clin. Med. 2023, 12, 6414.



"CBP methods including extension traction restored the cervical lordosis and reduced symptoms in MVC-injured patients.





"Cervical extension traction, as used in a multimodal cervical spinal rehabilitation protocol, has established repeatability when used in the treatment of multiple cervical spine disorders, including cervical myofascial pain syndrome, cervicogenic dizziness, cervical radiculopathies, and neck pains [20].





"Indeed, relief of symptoms was shown to occur after an average of 12–18° lordosis correction over 5–15 weeks [20]. Interestingly, the amount of structural change in these various clinical trials was close to what has been reported in dozens of cervical case reports.





"Finally, since it has been shown that whiplash patients demonstrate increased forward head posture and worse sensorimotor control [41], and since these treatment methods can improve structural alignment and neurological measures, the similarity of CBP case reporting to the repeatability of the clinical trial data supports these methods as a potentially useful treatment for cervical hypolordosis or kyphosis after whiplash.





"It is our hope to create awareness that a validated, reliable and preexisting treatment protocol could prove to be an effective treatment for this unique population.”













He is the 2023 recipient of the CBP Non-profit Researcher of the Year Award.