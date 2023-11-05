Discounted tickets to an Everett Silvertips hockey game benefit Disabled American Veterans

Sunday, November 5, 2023

The Everett Silvertips are hosting the Department of Washington Disabled American Veterans for a fundraiser on Veterans Day, November 11, 2023. The Silvertips play at the Angel of the Winds arena in Everett, Washington.

This is the first time these two organizations have collaborated and we need to make sure it’s not the last! 

This link offers discounted tickets and up to $5 of each ticket goes to the DAV to help fund their service officer training, van program, jobs, and outreach. 

Please forward the link and help us sell the 100 tickets we need to bring this back next year!

Learn more or donate online at DAV.org.

--Cali Mullins, Commander, Department of Washington


