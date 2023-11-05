Pacific Northwest Needle Arts Guild (PNNAG) Annual Handmade Sale
Sunday, November 5, 2023
WHEN:
- Friday 11/17
- Saturday 11/18
- Friday 12/1
- Saturday 12/2
- Friday 12/8
- Saturday 12/9
TIME: 10 AM - 4 PM each day
WHERE:
Good Shepherd Center
4649 Sunnyside Ave N #120 (Downstairs)
Seattle, WA 98103
DESCRIPTION:
Annual holiday sale featuring treasures handmade by members of Pacific Northwest Needle Arts Guild. Reasonable prices on gifts for you and your friends, including mittens, hats, stuffed toys, jewelry, quilted pieces, baby items and more. Parking available.
The event is in Wallingford, a short drive from Shoreline, parking is available, and we have several members in Shoreline/LFP and nearby.
