Pacific Northwest Needle Arts Guild (PNNAG) Annual Handmade Sale

DESCRIPTION:

Annual holiday sale featuring treasures handmade by members of Pacific Northwest Needle Arts Guild. Reasonable prices on gifts for you and your friends, including mittens, hats, stuffed toys, jewelry, quilted pieces, baby items and more. Parking available.



The event is in Wallingford, a short drive from Shoreline, parking is available, and we have several members in Shoreline/LFP and nearby.

TIME: 10 AM - 4 PM each day