Pacific Northwest Needle Arts Guild (PNNAG) Annual Handmade Sale

Sunday, November 5, 2023

WHAT: Pacific Northwest Needle Arts Guild Annual Handmade Sale

WHEN: 
  • Friday 11/17 
  • Saturday 11/18
  • Friday 12/1 
  • Saturday 12/2
  • Friday 12/8 
  • Saturday 12/9
TIME: 10 AM - 4 PM each day

WHERE:
Good Shepherd Center
4649 Sunnyside Ave N #120 (Downstairs)
Seattle, WA 98103

DESCRIPTION:
Annual holiday sale featuring treasures handmade by members of Pacific Northwest Needle Arts Guild. Reasonable prices on gifts for you and your friends, including mittens, hats, stuffed toys, jewelry, quilted pieces, baby items and more. Parking available.

The event is in Wallingford, a short drive from Shoreline, parking is available, and we have several members in Shoreline/LFP and nearby.


Posted by DKH at 3:10 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  