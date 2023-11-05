Bothell Community Resource Fair Saturday November 18, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023

The King County Library System (KCLS) will host their next Community Resource Fair at the Bothell Library on November 18, 2023.
 
Bothell Community Resource Fair
Saturday, November 18, 2023
1:30-4:30pm
Bothell Library 18215 98th Ave NE, Bothell, WA 98011, 425-486-7811

Connect with local human services providers and learn about resources for mental health, housing, food, healthcare, financial assistance and more.

Light refreshments provided while supplies last.

In partnership with the City of Bothell.

Participating agencies include 
  • Assurance Wireless, 
  • Brazilian Community Services, 
  • Center for Human Services, 
  • Chinese Information and Services Center,
  • Consejo Counseling, 
  • Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County, 
  • HealthPoint, 
  • Hopelink, 
  • Northshore School District, 
  • Northshore Senior Center.

Posted by DKH at 3:23 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  