Sunday, November 5, 2023
Bothell Community Resource Fair
Saturday, November 18, 2023
1:30-4:30pm
Bothell Library 18215 98th Ave NE, Bothell, WA 98011, 425-486-7811
Connect with local human services providers and learn about resources for mental health, housing, food, healthcare, financial assistance and more.
Light refreshments provided while supplies last.
In partnership with the City of Bothell.
Participating agencies include
- Assurance Wireless,
- Brazilian Community Services,
- Center for Human Services,
- Chinese Information and Services Center,
- Consejo Counseling,
- Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County,
- HealthPoint,
- Hopelink,
- Northshore School District,
- Northshore Senior Center.
