Presentation on Shoreline Comp Plan at The Blakely at Echo Lake on Thursday November 9, 2023
Sunday, November 5, 2023
|More information here and here
A presentation regarding the City of Shoreline 2024-2044 Comprehensive Plan will be held at The Blakely at Echo Lake on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 4pm.
The facilitators of the meeting will be:
- Elise Keim, Senior Planner at the City of Shoreline
- Frana Milano, Senior Associate, at Stepherson and Associates, an outreach organization appointed by the City of Shoreline
- Syd Frederickson, Community Director, at The Blakely at Echo Lake
- Nataline Chew, tenant, at The Blakely at Echo Lake
0 comments:
Post a Comment