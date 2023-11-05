Presentation on Shoreline Comp Plan at The Blakely at Echo Lake on Thursday November 9, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023

More information here and here

A presentation regarding the City of Shoreline 2024-2044 Comprehensive Plan will be held at The Blakely at Echo Lake on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 4pm.

The facilitators of the meeting will be:
  • Elise Keim, Senior Planner at the City of Shoreline
  • Frana Milano, Senior Associate, at Stepherson and Associates, an outreach organization appointed by the City of Shoreline
  • Syd Frederickson, Community Director, at The Blakely at Echo Lake
  • Nataline Chew, tenant, at The Blakely at Echo Lake
The Blakely at Echo Lake is part of the South Echo Lake complex, 1140 N 192nd St, Shoreline, WA 98133.


