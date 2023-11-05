Time to VOTE
Sunday, November 5, 2023
November 7 is Election Day! You can return your ballot to a drop box until 8pm on Election Day. (Not one minute after or your vote will not be counted).
Drop boxes are located at
- LFP City Hall in Town Center - intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE
- Shoreline Library - 345 NE 175th St
- Shoreline Park n Ride - 192nd and Aurora
- Lake City Library - 12501 28th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125
- Kenmore City Hall - 68th Ave
If you mail back your ballot, it must be postmarked by November 7, so it is recommended to mail it immediately.
|Kenmore City Hall has a drop box outside and a Vote Center inside
The Kenmore Vote Center at City Hall will be open to
- register new voters,
- update current voter records,
- obtain a voter registration card, and
- provide assistance to voters who need help completing their ballot.
Trained staff and specialized equipment are available to help voters with disabilities cast a private, independent ballot.
Kenmore Vote Center address and hours:
- 18120 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA 98028
- Monday, November 6, 8:30am - 6pm
- Election Day, November 7, 8:30am – 8pm
Learn more at kingcounty.gov/elections
