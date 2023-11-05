Time to VOTE

It's Time to Vote! Election Day is November 7

November 7 is Election Day! You can return your ballot to a drop box until 8pm on Election Day. (Not one minute after or your vote will not be counted).

Drop boxes are located at 
  • LFP City Hall in Town Center - intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE
  • Shoreline Library - 345 NE 175th St
  • Shoreline Park n Ride - 192nd and Aurora
  • Lake City Library - 12501 28th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125
  • Kenmore City Hall - 68th Ave
If you mail back your ballot, it must be postmarked by November 7, so it is recommended to mail it immediately.

Kenmore City Hall has a drop box outside and a Vote Center inside

The Kenmore Vote Center at City Hall will be open to 
  • register new voters, 
  • update current voter records, 
  • obtain a voter registration card, and 
  • provide assistance to voters who need help completing their ballot. 
Trained staff and specialized equipment are available to help voters with disabilities cast a private, independent ballot.

Kenmore Vote Center address and hours:


