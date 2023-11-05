

It's Time to Vote! Election Day is November 7





November 7 is Election Day! You can return your ballot to a drop box until 8pm on Election Day. (Not one minute after or your vote will not be counted).





Drop boxes are located at

LFP City Hall in Town Center - intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE

Shoreline Library - 345 NE 175th St

Shoreline Park n Ride - 192nd and Aurora

Lake City Library - 12501 28th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125

Kenmore City Hall - 68th Ave

If you mail back your ballot, it must be postmarked by November 7, so it is recommended to mail it immediately.





Kenmore City Hall has a drop box outside and a Vote Center inside

The Kenmore Vote Center at City Hall will be open to

register new voters,

update current voter records,

obtain a voter registration card, and

provide assistance to voters who need help completing their ballot.

Trained staff and specialized equipment are available to help voters with disabilities cast a private, independent ballot.





Kenmore Vote Center address and hours:

18120 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA 98028

Monday, November 6, 8:30am - 6pm

Election Day, November 7, 8:30am – 8pm







