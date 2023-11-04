Sculptors workshop pottery sale today in Edmonds

Saturday, November 4, 2023


SCULPTORS WORKSHOP POTTERY SALE

Saturday November 4, 2023

Room 210 and 211

Saturday from 10 - 4

Over 25 artists will be selling unique decorative and functional pottery. Everything from mugs, plates, bowls, platters, vases to garden art and sculptural pieces will be available for sale. Come meet the artists and find one of a kind hand made pieces perfect for gifts.

The artists are members of The Sculptors Workshop which has been in existence since 1967 and located at the Anderson Center at 700 Main Street in Edmonds.

Visit our studios and see where the art is created.

For more information visit the Sculptors Workshop’s Facebook page, or contact us at 425-774-8282


