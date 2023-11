The Mountlake Terrace High School Bazaar is back and is still accepting applications for vendors.





The Holiday Bazaar will be held on Saturday December 2, 2023. Set up time for vendors will start at 7:30am. Tables are provided.





All proceeds go to supporting Mountlake Terrace High School students.









2023 HOLIDAY BAZAAR REQUEST FORM

The link for vendors to sign up is below. Looking forward to seeing you there!