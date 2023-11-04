Sacred Seeds Ethnobotanical Trail at Bastyr University Gardens

Saturday, November 4, 2023

Bastyr's Sacred Seeds Trail
Photo courtesy Bastyr University

The Sacred Seeds Ethnobotanical Trail at Bastyr University is part of an international network of Sacred Seed gardens created to address the rapid loss of biodiversity and plant cultural knowledge. 

The vision is to build collaborative gardens all over the world that act as “living libraries” and seed banks for local ethnomedicine plants — bringing together botanists, indigenous peoples, herbalists and schools. 

Visit the website to print and take along your own self lead learning maps for all ages, such as the Plant Quest scavenger hunt map, or explore the trail virtually from home. 

The Sacred Seeds Trail is open to the public, so everyone can enjoy this special outdoor treasure in Kenmore!

Bastyr University 14500 Juanita Drive NE, Kenmore WA 98028


