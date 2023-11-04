Donate blood at Lake Forest Park Town Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023
Saturday, November 4, 2023
Schedule an appointment today to help make sure we all have a healthy year together.
Make it a celebration – of hope, community, and the power we all have to save a life.
Please consider donating at the Lake Forest Park Town Center on November 18, 2023.
Make an appointment here or call 1-800-398-7888.
As an added bonus, those who give blood in November can enter for a chance to win tickets for two and a meet and greet with Macklemore at Climate Pledge Arena in December (21st or 22nd). More information here
