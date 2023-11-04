Donate blood at Lake Forest Park Town Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023

Giving blood is a simple way to express gratitude for your own good health and know you’re taking action to help a local patient facing a serious medical condition. 

Schedule an appointment today to help make sure we all have a healthy year together. 

Make it a celebration – of hope, community, and the power we all have to save a life. 

Please consider donating at the Lake Forest Park Town Center on November 18, 2023. 

Make an appointment here or call 1-800-398-7888.

As an added bonus, those who give blood in November can enter for a chance to win tickets for two and a meet and greet with Macklemore at Climate Pledge Arena in December (21st or 22nd). More information here


