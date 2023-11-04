Virtual Eastside-CHADD group to hear from attorney about "Steps to the IEP Process"



Eastside-CHADD will meet virtually on Thursday, November 16, 2023 from 7 to 8:30pm: "Steps to the IEP Process" - Nicholle Mineiro, Attorney

This presentation will cover what an IEP is, the difference between an IEP and a 504 plan, how to refer a student for an IEP, and the evaluation and eligibility process. Special considerations for students with ADHD will be covered.



Education attorney Nicholle Mineiro, M.Ed., has devoted her practice to securing the rights of students with disabilities.





She zealously advocates for children and youth rights in court, and guides families to obtain improved special education services.





Ms. Mineiro also serves the community working towards education public policy and legislative reform in Washington state, as well as training attorneys, parents and community members to advocate for children and youth.



