Virtual Eastside-CHADD group to hear from attorney about "Steps to the IEP Process"
Saturday, November 4, 2023
Eastside-CHADD will meet virtually on Thursday, November 16, 2023 from 7 to 8:30pm: "Steps to the IEP Process" - Nicholle Mineiro, Attorney
Steps to the IEP Process
This presentation will cover what an IEP is, the difference between an IEP and a 504 plan, how to refer a student for an IEP, and the evaluation and eligibility process. Special considerations for students with ADHD will be covered.
Education attorney Nicholle Mineiro, M.Ed., has devoted her practice to securing the rights of students with disabilities.
She zealously advocates for children and youth rights in court, and guides families to obtain improved special education services.
Ms. Mineiro also serves the community working towards education public policy and legislative reform in Washington state, as well as training attorneys, parents and community members to advocate for children and youth.
She is the president of Attorneys for Education Rights, and is a member of the Council of Parent Attorneys and Advocates. She is licensed to practice in the U.S. Supreme Court, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, and the Western District of Washington, and graduated from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles.
Join Eastside CHADD for priority enrollment
To join Eastside CHADD for priority enrollment for this and future presentations, go to our JOIN EASTSIDE CHADD page. Your membership helps to support Eastside CHADD to bring you important knowledge about best practices in the field of ADHD.
To register, please email info@eastside-chadd.org and include the following information:
- Put the word IEP in the subject line.
- Your first and last name
- Your Eastside CHADD membership number
- Email address to receive the ZOOM link (If it's different from the one you used to send the email)
- Telephone number so we can contact you in the event of changes to the scheduled event
If you need to cancel your reservation, please notify us immediately (at info@Eastside-CHADD.org) so that your space can be given to another person.
Please note that this presentation will not be recorded, so please join us 10 minutes before 7pm to learn about how to access this support for your children and your students.
More information here about Eastside CHADD
