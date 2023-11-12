Save Big on Holiday Travel with the Amtrak Winter Flash Sale
Sunday, November 12, 2023
“As we head into the holiday season and in parallel with our recently updated fare structure, we’re excited to offer customers access to incredible deals when booking their winter travel,” said Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Eliot Hamlisch.
“Whether visiting family and friends, hitting the slopes, or traveling for business, customers can relax in Amtrak’s spacious reclining seats with plenty of legroom and no middle seat.”
Customers can enjoy the new Amtrak fare structure to simplify their ticket booking process. With rounded dollar amounts and clear descriptors, the new Fare Families will make it easier and more affordable to travel with Amtrak.
Rail travel is one of the most energy efficient modes of transportation, reducing emissions by up to 72% compared to flying and by up to 83% when driving a personal vehicle.
These sale fares are non-changeable and have a 50% cancellation fee. For customers who want fully changeable and refundable fares, the new structure offers affordable Flex fares.
This sale is valid for Coach and Acela Business Class fares. Seats are limited and restrictions apply. To book your next trip, visit Amtrak.com/WinterSale or the Amtrak app.
About Amtrak®
For more than 50 years, Amtrak has connected America and modernized train travel. Offering a safe, environmentally efficient way to reach more than 500 destinations across 46 states and parts of Canada, Amtrak provides travelers with an experience that sets a new standard.
Book travel, check train status, access your eTicket and more through the Amtrak app. Learn more at Amtrak.com and connect with us on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.
