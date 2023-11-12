Salves and Balms Workshop at Dunn Gardens November 30, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023


On Thursday, November 30, 2023 from 6-8pm there will be an in-person workshop at Dunn Gardens on creating Salves and Balms. 
 
The practice of using herbs to create healing remedies connects us to our past. One of the most rewarding ways to incorporate easily obtained herbs into our lives is through making herbal salves and balms. 

Learn the art of creating your own basic healing salve, and soothing lip balm in this hands-on class.

Instructor Heidi Koonz is a staff Horticulturist at the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden located just north of Dunn Gardens. She has been working at Kruckeberg and teaching classes in herbal crafting, and propagation for the last 20 years. This is a great class to get ideas for holiday crafting!

All materials will be provided for this class plus complimentary wine and you will go home with new salves and balms.




