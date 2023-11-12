Both Shorewood and Shorecrest girls volleyball qualify for state championship competition

Both high school volleyball teams qualified this week for the state championship to be held in Yakima starting Friday, November 17, 2023.





Shorewood volleyball team and supporters

Photo by Kristi Lin

Shorewood, under Head Coach Brittney Hunter, defeated Meadowdale 3-1 last Thursday, November 9th in the semifinals to secure their spot at State.





They played top-seeded Lynnwood on Friday, November 10, at Marysville-Pilchuck to determine the WesCo championship and lost 3-0. Both Shorewood and Lynnwood, with an unbeaten record, will go to state.





Shorecrest volleyball team. Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools.

Shorecrest, under Head Coach Robyn Williams, had a longer path to State. They lost 3-0 to Lynnwood in the semi-final match on Thursday, in a non-elimination match.





Moving into the consolation bracket, the fourth-seeded Scots played sixth-seeded Ferndale on Saturday at Marysville-Pilchuck in a winner-to-state, loser-out match and won 3-1, cinching their berth at State.







