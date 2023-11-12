Icebreaker Healy training with Air Station Miami

Healy in waters off Miami Florida

Photo courtesy Air Station Miami

Our favorite hometown icebreaker, the USCGC Healy was recently in Florida where the crew had the chance to train with Air Station Miami. Both teams were delighted with the opportunity. Our favorite hometown icebreaker, the USCGC Healy was recently in Florida where the crew had the chance to train with Air Station Miami. Both teams were delighted with the opportunity.

What an opportunity!! One of our helicopter crews had the opportunity to conduct Deck Landing Qualifications on the one and only CGC Healy!!! The Healy is one of our icebreakers and was transiting through the area. Thank you to the crew for working with our aviators!!





And Healy returned the love.

USCGC Healy greatly appreciates U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami’s flexibility and professionalism in conducting flight operations with us while we transited off the coast of Florida. We enjoyed the training and it allowed us to qualify several crewmembers, too!

The Coast Guard Cutter HEALY (WAGB - 20) is United States' newest and most technologically advanced polar icebreaker.



HEALY is designed to conduct a wide range of research activities, providing more than 4,200 square feet of scientific laboratory space, numerous electronic sensor systems, oceanographic winches, and accommodations for up to 50 scientists. HEALY is designed to break 4.5 feet of ice continuously at three knots and can operate in temperatures as low as -50 degrees F. The Coast Guard Cutter HEALY (WAGB - 20) is United States' newest and most technologically advanced polar icebreaker.HEALY is designed to conduct a wide range of research activities, providing more than 4,200 square feet of scientific laboratory space, numerous electronic sensor systems, oceanographic winches, and accommodations for up to 50 scientists. HEALY is designed to break 4.5 feet of ice continuously at three knots and can operate in temperatures as low as -50 degrees F.





She is homeported in Seattle and is frequently seen from Shoreline.









Air Station Miami said,