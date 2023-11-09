9-8-8- Lifeline has a hotline for veterans - dial 988 then press 1
Sunday, November 12, 2023
connects callers to suicide prevention and crisis support specialists.
People can connect with the #988Lifeline to discuss a lot of things: drug use, anxiety, sexual orientation, economic worries.
Interpretation is available in 240 languages, and specific hotlines are available for veterans, Spanish-speakers, LGBTQ+ youth, and American Indians and Alaska Natives.
Call or text 988 or chat 988Lifeline.org
