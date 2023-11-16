Rollover crash in Ridgecrest November 5, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Vehicle parked on 10th was hit by speeding driver. Photo by Patricia Hale

The Ridgecrest neighborhood was the scene of a dramatic vehicle incident on Sunday, November 5, 2023. A vehicle travelling in the 15500 block of 10th NE around 10pm, reportedly in the wrong lane, hit a yard waste bin, two parked cars, and flipped over.

The driver was transported to Harborview by paramedics. The driver's vehicle was towed from the scene.
A second parked vehicle was damaged. Photo by Patricia Hale

Shoreline Officers obtained blood evidence at the hospital and await toxicology reports before recommending charges.

Charges are pending investigation to determine potential impairment.


Posted by DKH at 11:46 PM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  