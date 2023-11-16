Rollover crash in Ridgecrest November 5, 2023
|Vehicle parked on 10th was hit by speeding driver. Photo by Patricia Hale
The Ridgecrest neighborhood was the scene of a dramatic vehicle incident on Sunday, November 5, 2023. A vehicle travelling in the 15500 block of 10th NE around 10pm, reportedly in the wrong lane, hit a yard waste bin, two parked cars, and flipped over.
The driver was transported to Harborview by paramedics. The driver's vehicle was towed from the scene.
|A second parked vehicle was damaged. Photo by Patricia Hale
Shoreline Officers obtained blood evidence at the hospital and await toxicology reports before recommending charges.
Charges are pending investigation to determine potential impairment.
