Collision on Mountlake Terrace off ramp

220th exit blocked in Mountlake Terrace

Photo courtesy WSDOT

Your drive home was made longer by a collision on the Mountlake Terrace 220th SW off-ramp around 5:30pm on Thursday, November 16, 2023.





Whether everyone really wanted to exit I-5 at that spot or they were just slowing down to look, all four northbound lanes were impacted.





After a relatively short time, the vehicles were moved to the side of the road, allowing cars to squeeze by.







