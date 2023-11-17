LFP Rotary raises $850 at End Polio Now! Fundraiser

Friday, November 17, 2023

Rotary members George Piano (seated) and Claire Conway (standing)
Photo courtesy LFP Rotary Club

End Polio Now! Fundraiser update from the Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park
 
The Lake Forest Park Grill has reported that the amount raised at our fundraising event on October 24, 2023 was $727.58. 

With cash donations of $124, the total raised that evening was $851.58. 

Thank you to everyone who attended and gave a donation. 

Shorecrest Interact members with information table
Photo courtesy LFP Rotary

International Rotary has been working to eradicate polio for more than 35 years as a founding partner of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative

In that time, polio cases have been reduced by more than 99.9 percent.

It’s crucial to eradicate polio from the last two countries where it remains endemic and to keep other countries polio-free - Afghanistan and Pakistan. 
If all eradication efforts stopped today, within 10 years, polio could paralyze as many as 200,000 children each year.

Shorecrest Interact club members helped to share information
Photo courtesy LFP Rotary

Shorecrest high school Interact students volunteered to raise awareness about the need to eradicate polio polio in the world. 

Thank you to the entire community for your support. See you next year.

