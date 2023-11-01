LFP City Council sends letters to Sound Transit re plans for bus rapid transit through the city
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
|Residents expressed their concerns at August meeting with Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm
Photo by Mike Remarcke
At its meeting on October 26, 2023, the Lake Forest Park City Council took action to approve two letters from the City Council to Sound Transit.
The letters have been transmitted to Sound Transit and are now available on the City’s Sound Transit BRT webpage.
Watch video of the October 26, 2023 City Council meeting here.
Sound Transit previously released a detailed report, which responded to the concerns and ideas put forward by citizens during a public meeting with new CEO Julie Timm. (See report from August meeting)
- The first letter is to Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm, requesting support for lower speed limits on SR 522/Bothell Way.
- The second letter is to the Sound Transit Board, urging Sound Transit to reconsider the BAT proposal and work with the city to develop a LFP transit solution based on queue jumps and signalized lights.
