Celebrate the installation of Arte de la Raza at Spartan Gym on Thursday, November 2, 2023, with the Dia de los Muertos event
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Spartan Recreation Center, 202 NE 185th St, Shoreline WA 98155. A Family event celebrating rich traditions with music, art, food and community.
Únase a nosotros este jueves 2 de noviembre, de 5pm. a 7:30pm para Día de los Muertos en Spartan Recreation Center, 202 NE 185th St, Shoreline WA 98155. Un evento familiar que celebra ricas tradiciones con música, arte, comida y comunidad.
We will also be celebrating the installation of Arte de la Raza
An exhibition curated by Judy Avitia-Gonzalez and Jake Prendez of the Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery is a celebration of the rich and vibrant art being created by Chicana/o and Latine artists in Western Washington.
Arte de la Raza runs November 2, 2023 - January 31, 2024 and features some of the top local Chicana/o Artists: Jake Prendez, Rolando Avila, Teresa Martinez, Iris Sanchez, Che Lopez, and Yessica Marquez.
Spartan Recreation Center is located at 202 NE 185th St in Shoreline.
Una exposición curada por Judy Avitia-González y Jake Prendez de la Galería de Artes Culturales Nepantla es una celebración del rico y vibrante arte creado por artistas chicanos y latinos en el oeste de Washington.
Arte de la Raza se llevará a cabo del 2 de noviembre de 2023 al 31 de enero de 2024 y presenta a algunos de los mejores artistas chicanos locales: Jake Prendez, Rolando Avila, Teresa Martínez, Iris Sánchez, Che López y Yessica Márquez.
El Centro de Recreación Spartan está ubicado en 202 NE 185th St en Shoreline.
