Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend and PSE offers tips to keep energy costs down
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
It’s the time of the year again for big jackets, warm drinks and setting your clocks to fall back an hour.
The winter season is quickly approaching and Puget Sound Energy (PSE) is providing tips for customers to keep energy costs down during the colder, darker months.
Get smart with your thermostat.
You can save as much as 10% a year by simply turning your thermostat down 7-10°F for 8 hours a day. Install and properly set a smart thermostat to make this happen automatically. PSE also offers discounted smart thermostats on the PSE Marketplace.
Weatherize and replace old insulation.
Proper weatherization can save more than $200 a year in reduced heating and cooling costs.
Insulation is like a blanket for your home – the heavier the blanket, the warmer your home will be in the winter.
Even adding insulation to a newer home can pay for itself within a few years.
You can put sweeps along the bottom of your doors or purchase and install inexpensive window sealing kit to block cold drafts. PSE also offers a variety of rebates on weatherization upgrades and window replacements.
Optimize your heating system
Heating can account for up to 60% of monthly energy costs. Schedule a check-up for your heating system to make sure it’s running as smoothly as possible.
If you have a furnace, check and clean your filters regularly to optimize your equipment’s performance.
Replacing an inefficient heating system can also help you save on energy bills and improve the comfort of your home. PSE's rebates can make the purchase of an energy-efficient heating system easier on your wallet. Learn more at pse.com/heating.
Update outdoor lighting with LEDs.
Now is the time to check outdoor lights as extreme temperatures can shorten the lifespan of lightbulbs. If you can, replace traditional incandescent lighting with LED fixtures, which use 6 times less energy.
Download PSE’s mobile app before bad weather hits.
Find information on power outages, monitor your energy use and pay bills – all from your fingertips! The myPSE app is available for free in your app store now.
Whether you're buying a home, remodeling or just looking to spend less, you can use PSE’s rebates and offers to save on energy efficiency upgrades. The more efficient your home becomes, the lower your bills can get. Learn more at pse.com/lower.
