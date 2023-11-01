Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend and PSE offers tips to keep energy costs down

PSE offers tips for the end of Daylight Saving Time - Sunday November 4, 2023 at 2am





The winter season is quickly approaching and Puget Sound Energy (PSE) is providing tips for customers to keep energy costs down during the colder, darker months.



Get smart with your thermostat.



You can save as much as 10% a year by simply turning your thermostat down 7-10°F for 8 hours a day. Install and properly set a



Weatherize and replace old insulation.



Proper weatherization can save more than $200 a year in reduced heating and cooling costs. It’s the time of the year again for big jackets, warm drinks and setting your clocks to fall back an hour.The winter season is quickly approaching and Puget Sound Energy (PSE) is providing tips for customers to keep energy costs down during the colder, darker months.You can save as much as 10% a year by simply turning your thermostat down 7-10°F for 8 hours a day. Install and properly set a smart thermostat to make this happen automatically. PSE also offers discounted smart thermostats on the PSE Marketplace Proper weatherization can save more than $200 a year in reduced heating and cooling costs.





Insulation is like a blanket for your home – the heavier the blanket, the warmer your home will be in the winter.





Even adding insulation to a newer home can pay for itself within a few years.









Optimize your heating system



Heating can account for up to 60% of monthly energy costs. Schedule a check-up for your heating system to make sure it’s running as smoothly as possible. You can put sweeps along the bottom of your doors or purchase and install inexpensive window sealing kit to block cold drafts. PSE also offers a variety of rebates on weatherization upgrades and window replacements Heating can account for up to 60% of monthly energy costs. Schedule a check-up for your heating system to make sure it’s running as smoothly as possible.





If you have a furnace, check and clean your filters regularly to optimize your equipment’s performance.



