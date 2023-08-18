Sound Transit is gracious but Lake Forest Park residents are not impressed with response to concerns

Standing room only for Lake Forest Park meeting with Sound Transit

On Wednesday August 2, 2023, Sound Transit's Stride project team held an informational community meeting regarding plans for the S3 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line along SR 522 / Bothell Way through Lake Forest Park.





The meeting was preceded by a rally held by the Tree Coalition

A 400+ standing room only crowd filled the gym at Lake Forest Park Elementary School to hear what the Sound Transit team had to say.





Sound Transit plans to build a dedicated bus lane, which they estimate will save commuters 15 minutes on their way to the Lynnwood Link 148th light rail station.





The new bus lane will save an estimated 15 minutes on the commute to the 148th Link station

The new 1.2-mile, dedicated eastbound bus lane through Lake Forest Park will take property on both sides of the road, including an estimated 400 mature trees, and necessitate a two-story concrete retaining wall to hold back the hillside.





People with driveways on the highway will have to back out onto a highway lane, instead of a shoulder.





Not surprising that in tree-loving Lake Forest Park, there has been a significant amount of push-back to these plans, including suggestions on alternatives to a new lane, such as the queue-jumps Sound Transit plans for 145th.





CEO Julie Timms and Bernard Van De Kamp - Program Executive

Bernard Van De Kamp, the program executive, gave an overview of the project, with the goal of showing how Sound Transit had incorporated community feedback since the project was approved by voters in 2016, clarifying issues related to tree impacts, queue jumps, station size, retaining walls, and noise and environmental impacts.





There were many comments from residents

The focus of the crowd was the new CEO, Julie Timm. The well-informed and knowledgeable crowd had many questions which Timm frequently stepped in to answer.





At the end, there appeared to be no change in positions. LFP doesn't want a concrete corridor the length of their city. CEO Timm, while sympathetic to the pain, has a mandate to improve transportation options into the future.





LFP Councilmember Lorri Bodi made a statement to the crowd. Councilmembers are petitioning WSDOT to reduce the width of the bus lane and make the height of the wall slightly less (see letter).

CEO Timm was graceful and understanding of the concerns, of yards being reduced and trees being lost, but she stood firm in the belief that the regional need to move people was more important than the objections of locals in the fight against progress.