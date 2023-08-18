Voters renew Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy
Friday, August 18, 2023
|Passed with a 71% approval
With a decisive victory in the Primary election, the Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy (VSHSL) is renewed for a fourth time, continuing the investments of the six-year levy first approved in 2005.
Over 71% of King County voters approved the VSHSL, the highest approval rating in the levy’s history, solidifying that the community understands the importance of the programs and services that support our region’s veterans, seniors, and resilient communities.
The initiative helps people and families transition to affordable housing, get job training, find employment, access emergency financial assistance, obtain domestic violence advocacy, receive behavioral health treatment, and provides other resources and services.
“The voters' approval of the Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy builds on nearly two decades of work and progress and will ensure sustained programming, vital investments, and greater coordination among nation-leading service providers,” said Executive Constantine.
“The levy plays a critical role in supporting the people and programs that help our communities thrive, and together we will improve the quality of life for so many across King County.”
0 comments:
Post a Comment