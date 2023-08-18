Voters renew Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy

Passed with a 71% approval

With a decisive victory in the Primary election, the With a decisive victory in the Primary election, the Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy (VSHSL) is renewed for a fourth time, continuing the investments of the six-year levy first approved in 2005.





Over 71% of King County voters approved the VSHSL, the highest approval rating in the levy’s history, solidifying that the community understands the importance of the programs and services that support our region’s veterans, seniors, and resilient communities.



