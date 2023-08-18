Third Place Books author events September 2023
Friday, August 18, 2023
Lake Forest Park
September 2023 author events
Unless ticketed, events are free and open to the public. See thirdplacebooks.com for details. For free events, RSVP is strongly encouraged.
(★) – denotes ticketed event
(⁂) – denotes event for children or middle grade readers
Tuesday, September 5 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Tony Angell
Bird Day: A Story of 24 Hours and 24 Avian Lives
Wednesday, September 6 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Peter Stark
Gallop Toward the Sun: Tecumseh and William Henry Harrison's Struggle for the Destiny of a Nation
★Thursday, September 7 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Craig Johnson
The Longmire Defense: A Longmire Mystery
TICKETS REQUIRED
★Saturday, September 9 from 12pm to 8pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Chuck Palahniuk
Not Forever, But For Now
SIGNING ONLY / TICKETS REQUIRED
Monday, September 11 at 4pm PDT (Virtual)
Josh Cook in conversation with Spencer Ruchti
The Art of Libromancy: On Selling Books and Reading Books in the Twenty-first Century
⁂Monday, September 11 at 6pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Aliza J. Sokolow
This Is What I Eat: Fun Activities for Mindful Eating
Tuesday, September 12 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Rachel Runya Katz in conversation with Jen Comfort
Thank You for Sharing: A Novel
Monday, September 18 at 6:30pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Local Author Open Mic
Tuesday, September 19 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Kendare Blake
Champion of Fate
Wednesday, September 20 at 5pm PDT (Virtual)
Juan Cárdenas in conversation with translator Lizzie Davis
The Devil of the Provinces
Wednesday, September 20 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Nicole Chung in conversation with Kalani Kapahua
A Living Remedy: A Memoir
Thursday, September 21 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Kate Lebo
Pie School: Lessons in Fruit, Flour, and Butter
Third Place Books is located on the upper level of Town Center at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE in Lake Forest Park.
