Shoreline Veterans Association at Shoreline Farmers Market this Saturday

Shoreline Veterans Plaza

Photo by Doug Cerretti By Doug Cerretti By Doug Cerretti





Sample engraved bricks will be displayed and orders taken to honor Veterans and questions answered about the Plaza and the Shoreline Veterans Association. Engraved bricks to honor veterans can be obtained for a donation of $100 which is tax-deductible.





We recently received a notable engraved brick order at the dedication of a memorial bench for Dwight Stevens at Echo Lake Park. Dwight was one of the founders of the Veterans Recognition Plaza ( see previous article ),





King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski, Tiffany Bothell and Doug Cerretti.

Photo by RB White

King County Councilman Rod Dembowski met Tiffany Bothell, a US Army and Iraqi War veteran. Tiffany has been a long-time chaplain for Shoreline Post 227 of The American Legion and recently became the Commander of the Veterans of Foreign War Post 3348 in Shoreline. King County Councilman Rod Dembowski met Tiffany Bothell, a US Army and Iraqi War veteran. Tiffany has been a long-time chaplain for Shoreline Post 227 of The American Legion and recently became the Commander of the Veterans of Foreign War Post 3348 in Shoreline.





Rod was so taken by Tiffany’s service that he gifted her $100 for an engraved brick to honor her service to our country. Tiffany was so surprised and thanked Rod immensely. It was a wonderful moment.



We expect to send an engraved brick order to the manufacturer soon after our third Saturday at the Shoreline Farmers Market on September 2. Engraved bricks should be installed at the Plaza by the beginning of next year if not before.













The Shoreline Veterans Association (SVA) will again have a booth at the Shoreline Farmers Market this Saturday August 19, 2023 from 10:00am to 2:00pm to showcase the Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza.