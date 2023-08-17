Shoreline Veterans Association at Shoreline Farmers Market this Saturday

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Shoreline Veterans Plaza
Photo by Doug Cerretti
By Doug Cerretti

The Shoreline Veterans Association (SVA) will again have a booth at the Shoreline Farmers Market this Saturday August 19, 2023 from 10:00am to 2:00pm to showcase the Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza. 

Sample engraved bricks will be displayed and orders taken to honor Veterans and questions answered about the Plaza and the Shoreline Veterans Association. Engraved bricks to honor veterans can be obtained for a donation of $100 which is tax-deductible. 

We recently received a notable engraved brick order at the dedication of a memorial bench for Dwight Stevens at Echo Lake Park. Dwight was one of the founders of the Veterans Recognition Plaza (see previous article), 

King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski, Tiffany Bothell and Doug Cerretti.
Photo by RB White

King County Councilman Rod Dembowski met Tiffany Bothell, a US Army and Iraqi War veteran. Tiffany has been a long-time chaplain for Shoreline Post 227 of The American Legion and recently became the Commander of the Veterans of Foreign War Post 3348 in Shoreline. 

Rod was so taken by Tiffany’s service that he gifted her $100 for an engraved brick to honor her service to our country. Tiffany was so surprised and thanked Rod immensely. It was a wonderful moment.

We expect to send an engraved brick order to the manufacturer soon after our third Saturday at the Shoreline Farmers Market on September 2. Engraved bricks should be installed at the Plaza by the beginning of next year if not before. 

The Shoreline Farmers Market is located at Shoreline Park / Ride, 18821 Aurora Ave N (N 192nd St and Aurora Ave N). It is held every Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

The Plaza recognizes past, current and future veterans (those on active duty) and is located on the northside of Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline 98133.

Bricks can be purchased online from  The American Legion Post 227’s webpage or you can print out the order form, fill it out and mail it in with your check or credit card number. Purchases are tax deductible as the Shoreline Veterans Association is a 501 (c) 19 non-profit.

See previous article about the Veterans Recognition Plaza: The Origin of the Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza



Posted by DKH at 3:54 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  