Shoreline Veterans Association at Shoreline Farmers Market this Saturday
Thursday, August 17, 2023
The Shoreline Veterans Association (SVA) will again have a booth at the Shoreline Farmers Market this Saturday August 19, 2023 from 10:00am to 2:00pm to showcase the Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza.
Sample engraved bricks will be displayed and orders taken to honor Veterans and questions answered about the Plaza and the Shoreline Veterans Association. Engraved bricks to honor veterans can be obtained for a donation of $100 which is tax-deductible.
We recently received a notable engraved brick order at the dedication of a memorial bench for Dwight Stevens at Echo Lake Park. Dwight was one of the founders of the Veterans Recognition Plaza (see previous article),
|King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski, Tiffany Bothell and Doug Cerretti.
Photo by RB White
King County Councilman Rod Dembowski met Tiffany Bothell, a US Army and Iraqi War veteran. Tiffany has been a long-time chaplain for Shoreline Post 227 of The American Legion and recently became the Commander of the Veterans of Foreign War Post 3348 in Shoreline.
Rod was so taken by Tiffany’s service that he gifted her $100 for an engraved brick to honor her service to our country. Tiffany was so surprised and thanked Rod immensely. It was a wonderful moment.
We expect to send an engraved brick order to the manufacturer soon after our third Saturday at the Shoreline Farmers Market on September 2. Engraved bricks should be installed at the Plaza by the beginning of next year if not before.
The Shoreline Farmers Market is located at Shoreline Park / Ride, 18821 Aurora Ave N (N 192nd St and Aurora Ave N). It is held every Saturday from 10am to 2pm.
The Plaza recognizes past, current and future veterans (those on active duty) and is located on the northside of Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline 98133.
Bricks can be purchased online from The American Legion Post 227’s webpage or you can print out the order form, fill it out and mail it in with your check or credit card number. Purchases are tax deductible as the Shoreline Veterans Association is a 501 (c) 19 non-profit.
See previous article about the Veterans Recognition Plaza: The Origin of the Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza
The Plaza recognizes past, current and future veterans (those on active duty) and is located on the northside of Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline 98133.
Bricks can be purchased online from The American Legion Post 227’s webpage or you can print out the order form, fill it out and mail it in with your check or credit card number. Purchases are tax deductible as the Shoreline Veterans Association is a 501 (c) 19 non-profit.
See previous article about the Veterans Recognition Plaza: The Origin of the Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza
0 comments:
Post a Comment