Rotary Club of LFP hosts LFP PD Operations Lieutenant Rhonda Lehman

Operations Lieutenant Rhonda Lehman Story and photos by Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park





Operations Lieutenant Rhonda Lehman with the Lake Forest Park Police Department, smiled and joked as she gave the Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park a glimpse of her personal history at their recent meeting.





Raised by her father, she grew up in this region and attended several local schools.





It was after her first child was born that she fulfilled her lifelong dream of attending and graduating from the police academy.





It's heartwarming to know that, near retirement after 30 years of policing, Lt. Lehman has not lost her feminine charm or delightful sense of humor.





In fact, one sees that she has had a strong influence in giving the LFP Force a more personable presence in our community.

Lieutenance Lehman and Chief Mike Hardan

Criminals are dealt with in our city but, "Just like a doctor serves the public, so do the police," she affirms. "The citizens of LFP are our customers."





Congratulations on a long and successful career and best wishes Lieutenant Rhonda Lehman! Thanks for sharing with us today - and glad you slipped in that little story about the Chief.







