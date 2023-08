Seattle detectives investigating homicide in North Seattle

Police arrived and located a 31-year-old male with a gunshot wound.Officers attempted life-saving measures until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived. The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition. Despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced deceased.The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unknown at this time.Members of the Crime Scene Investigation Unit and Homicide detectives responded to the scene. The Homicide Unit will be leading the investigation.If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.