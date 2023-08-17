Free 'brick wall' sessions on August 26, 2023 with Sno-Isle Genealogical Society

Heritage Library Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering researchers another opportunity to get help with their "brick wall" problems on Saturday August 26, 2023, at its Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering researchers another opportunity to get help with their "brick wall" problems on Saturday August 26, 2023, at its Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.





To make a reservation call 425-775-6267 to leave a message. Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment.





Margaret Summitt is an experienced researcher who can direct your research efforts. The free 40 minute session is an "in person" appointment. If the 4 sessions are filled you will be placed on a waiting list for the next "brick wall" day.





