It’s Celebrate Shoreline season!





Friends of the Shoreline Library are sponsoring Last Leaf Productions’ “Henny Penny” in Cromwell Park on Saturday, August 19, 2023.





Performances at 1:15pm and 3pm. The stage is close to the N 179th Street entrance to the park. The Friends will have a table nearby. Stop by to say hello or bring the kids to the table for a fun activity!