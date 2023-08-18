Shoreline City Manager seeks volunteers to be community representatives in police use of deadly force investigations



State law ( State law ( RCW 10.114.011 ) requires that an independent investigation team (IIT) investigate any use of deadly force by a police officer. IITs consist of law enforcement investigators and at least two non-law enforcement community representatives.





The City of Shoreline is seeking volunteers to place on a roster of potential non-law enforcement community representatives who could serve on an IIT.



In 2020, Shoreline’s City Manager appointed ten individuals to a roster of potential Community Representatives. There are currently four vacancies on the roster. The following are the minimum qualifications for the Community Representatives.





At the time of application, the applicant will: