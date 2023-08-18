Shoreline City Manager seeks volunteers to be community representatives in police use of deadly force investigations
Friday, August 18, 2023
State law (RCW 10.114.011) requires that an independent investigation team (IIT) investigate any use of deadly force by a police officer. IITs consist of law enforcement investigators and at least two non-law enforcement community representatives.
The City of Shoreline is seeking volunteers to place on a roster of potential non-law enforcement community representatives who could serve on an IIT.
In 2020, Shoreline’s City Manager appointed ten individuals to a roster of potential Community Representatives. There are currently four vacancies on the roster. The following are the minimum qualifications for the Community Representatives.
At the time of application, the applicant will:
- be a Shoreline resident
- agree to sign a confidentiality agreement with each investigation
- meet the time and commitment required of an IIT community representative
- be willing to submit to a background and conflict of interest check prior to serving on an IIT.
If you are interested in applying to be a volunteer non-law enforcement community representative, please fill out the online application by 4:30pm on Friday, September 15, 2023.
An IIT consists of certified law enforcement investigators and at least two non-law enforcement community representatives. The IIT conducts its investigation independently of any agency involved in the incident. The IIT will conduct the investigation in the same manner as a criminal investigation. The non-law enforcement community representatives are vital links between the IIT, the community, and the investigation. The goal is to enhance accountability and increase trust between law enforcement and the community.
