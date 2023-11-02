Holy Rosary Holiday Fair November 10-12, 2023 in Edmonds
Thursday, November 2, 2023
|Holy Rosary holiday fair
The Holy Rosary Edmonds Holiday Fair sponsored by the Women’s Association is set for November 10-12, 2023 at the church’s pastoral center in Edmonds.
All are invited to browse new and gently used treasures featuring Christmas decorations, household goods, handcrafted items, collectables, jewelry, games, toys, and more.
Homemade pies and baked goods will be for sale, with light lunch and snacks available on Friday, lunch on Saturday and breakfast on Sunday.
The event will be held at the Holy Rosary Pastoral Center, 630 7th Ave N, Edmonds.
- Friday, Nov. 10, 1 - 4pm
- Saturday Nov. 11, 9am - 4pm
- Sunday, Nov. 12, 8:30am - 1:30pm
0 comments:
Post a Comment