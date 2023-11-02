ShoreLake Arts camps for kids on Veterans Day Friday November 10, 2023
Thursday, November 2, 2023
ShoreLake Arts has you covered!
Our ShoreLake Arts camps allow students to work with professional artists to make art, learn creative skills, and have tons of fun!
This year’s Veterans Day camps will be on Friday, November 10 at the Shoreline Center and at Spartan Recreation Center. HURRY- Camps are already more than half full.
- Grades 1-3 will makeARTin Robot Art Camp – a great way to upload those imaginative circuits.
- Grades 3-5 will makeART in Dragon Art Camp – a sure way to fire up that creative spark.
- Grades 9-12 can take pART as volunteers – a perfect opportunity to give back to the community and have a blast helping inspire young artists!
