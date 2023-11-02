ShoreLake Arts camps for kids on Veterans Day Friday November 10, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023


Looking for a fun, creative way for your kids to spend Veterans Day?

ShoreLake Arts has you covered!

Our ShoreLake Arts camps allow students to work with professional artists to make art, learn creative skills, and have tons of fun! 

This year’s Veterans Day camps will be on Friday, November 10 at the Shoreline Center and at Spartan Recreation Center. HURRY- Camps are already more than half full.

Thank you to Spartan Recreation Center and Cascadia Training for making these Camps possible!

More Information and Registration

