Garden Hotline Event: Safe and Healthy Edible Gardening November 15, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023


Safe and Healthy Edible Gardening
Wednesday, November 15, 5:30pm

Richmond Beach Library

Edible gardening is increasing in popularity, and it is important to know how to determine if the site, soil and containers you have chosen for growing food are safe to use. In this workshop, learn how to choose safe materials for building raised beds, determine how healthy your soil is and when it is important to test for toxins in the soils.


