Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend - clocks go back an hour

Friday, November 3, 2023


Yes, we voted to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. So did Oregon and California and other states.

The problem is that it requires congressional action. Enough said.

We still have to turn our clocks twice a year and this weekend is the date.

So turn your clocks back an hour to Standard Time before you go to bed on Saturday night.


