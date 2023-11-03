Camp United We Stand returns to St. Dunstan's in Shoreline the weekend of November 3-5, 2023
Friday, November 3, 2023
Camp United We Stand returns to St. Dunstan's in Shoreline the weekend of November 3-5 and they would appreciate some help.
Did you know they have designated hosting sites in the greater Shoreline/North Seattle/Kirkland/Bothell area for the homeless to reside in community in a safe, protected space?
Camp United We Stand, Inc. is a 501(C)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to provide safe shelter for homeless individuals. They work toward this mission by operating a transient homeless encampment for the provision of shelter, the residents’ daily needs and to facilitate their transition to independent living.
This encampment was formed in 2014 in order to focus on finding housing, keeping employment, and getting the support needed to move forward.
|CUWS staffed 24/7
Photo by Lisa McDonald
Camp United We Stand provides its own security detail 24/7 to patrol the camp perimeter. If needed, the police are called. Neighborhoods near our hosting sites have found there are fewer problems in the area when there is such an encampment as the residents intentionally attempt to be conscientious neighbors to their surrounding area by keeping their hosting site neat/tidy, and noises to a minimum.
The homeless encampment houses up to 35 adults, some of whom work outside the camp. They are assured of returning to the same place night after night to lay their heads. To having food and drink. To having their basic human needs met.
The camp has garbage and recycling service, porta-potties, water access (for dishwashing and showers), and weekly laundry service by a team of volunteers.
In addition:
- The residents are screened.
- No sex offenders or people with outstanding warrants are permitted.
- No weapons are permitted in the camp.
- No street drugs or alcohol are permitted in the camp.
- The rules for CUWS are strictly enforced.
- CUWS has a volunteer Board of Directors.
|Donation tent.
Photo by Lisa McDonald
Due to city permitting regulations, the CUWS hosting site needs to relocate every 90 days. Their current hosting site is Kirkland Congregational Church (106 – 5th Avenue)
On the weekend of Nov 3 - 5, 2023 they will be relocating to St Dunstan’s Episcopal Church 722 N 145th St, Shoreline.
It takes a village to move the entire camp! There are many “moving parts” in getting things packed up, loaded onto trucks, unloaded at the new location, then setting everything back up again.
Volunteers needed to help with the move. Any amount of time you can give would be greatly appreciated.
Click here to sign up to volunteer if you’re able to help in any way.
Choose from either work site:
- Current Hosting Site: Kirkland Congregational Church: 106 5th Ave, Kirkland. Site moving coordinator: Chris K
- Moving to NEW hosting site: St Dunstan’s Episcopal Church 722 N 145th St, Shoreline. Site moving coordinator: Christopher
They are also in need of meal delivery throughout the moving process, as the kitchen items will be packed up during the transition – so the residents will not have access to food items.
If you’re interested in providing a meal please visit the Meal Service link and sign up for the many ways you can help.
We also offer a hot dinner service each Friday and Sunday night, so those slots are also available to sign up for.
|Laundry service
Photo by Lisa McDonald
Finally, we offer a weekly LAUNDRY SERVICE for each of the residents at CUWS. If you are interested in learning more about our service, or would like to join our team of “Laundry Angels” please contact Lisa McDonald for additional information at: lisa_mcd@comcast.net
