Camp United We Stand returns to St. Dunstan's in Shoreline the weekend of November 3-5, 2023

CUWS Main entrance

CUWS staffed 24/7

Photo by Lisa McDonald

Camp United We Stand provides its own security detail 24/7 to patrol the camp perimeter. If needed, the police are called. Neighborhoods near our hosting sites have found there are fewer problems in the area when there is such an encampment as the residents intentionally attempt to be conscientious neighbors to their surrounding area by keeping their hosting site neat/tidy, and noises to a minimum.



The homeless encampment houses up to 35 adults, some of whom work outside the camp. They are assured of returning to the same place night after night to lay their heads. To having food and drink. To having their basic human needs met.



The camp has garbage and recycling service, porta-potties, water access (for dishwashing and showers), and weekly laundry service by a team of volunteers.



In addition:

The residents are screened.

No sex offenders or people with outstanding warrants are permitted.

No weapons are permitted in the camp.

No street drugs or alcohol are permitted in the camp.

The rules for CUWS are strictly enforced.

We also offer a hot dinner service each Friday and Sunday night, so those slots are also available to sign up for.





Laundry service

Photo by Lisa McDonald Laundry Service



Finally, we offer a weekly LAUNDRY SERVICE for each of the residents at CUWS. If you are interested in learning more about our service, or would like to join our team of “Laundry Angels” please contact Lisa McDonald for additional information at:





Camp United We Stand returns to St. Dunstan's in Shoreline the weekend of November 3-5 and they would appreciate some help.Did you know they have designated hosting sites in the greater Shoreline/North Seattle/Kirkland/Bothell area for the homeless to reside in community in a safe, protected space?Camp United We Stand, Inc. is a 501(C)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to provide safe shelter for homeless individuals. They work toward this mission by operating a transient homeless encampment for the provision of shelter, the residents’ daily needs and to facilitate their transition to independent living.This encampment was formed in 2014 in order to focus on finding housing, keeping employment, and getting the support needed to move forward.