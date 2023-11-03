“All About Soils and Fertilizers” at LFP Garden Club November 14, 2023 meeting

Photo by Jerry Pickard

November 14, 2023 Fred Wermer will speak to the LFP Garden Club “All About Soils and Fertilizers”. November 14, 2023 Fred Wermer will speak to the LFP Garden Club “All About Soils and Fertilizers”.





From there, soil improvement is easier to control. Nutrient advice, fertilizer tips and calculations and manure(s) will all be evaluated in this 90 minute program.



The Key to a successful garden is soil and Fred Wermer has the Key.



Meeting at Town Center Ballinger Way NE and Bothell Way NE, Upper level at Stage area.



9:15 to 9:30am check in

9:30 to 10:00am General Meeting

10:00 to 10:30 refreshments

10:30 to 11:30 Speaker



All are welcome. You may attend two meetings for free and then we ask that you join the club. Yearly dues are $35.00



We are novice and experienced gardeners and have great speakers and learn much for these talks. We also have a great time getting to know our fellow club members.







This class discusses soil information, how to determine texture and its importance and the best testing methods to use when determining soil properties and for soil testing.